Mississippi Braves win third straight game against the Biloxi Shuckers to win the series

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra got the starting nod for Biloxi Monday night in a rehab assignment. The Mississippi Braves were not very kind to the big league pitcher. In five innings, Guerra gave up 5 runs, 2 earned, on six hits with 3 base on balls and 4 strikeouts.

The Braves plated 3 runs in the top of the first and before Guerra was relieved by Bubba Derby, Mississippi belted two home runs off the Brewers pitcher. Joey Meneses belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and Keith Curcio hit a solo-home run in the third inning. Meneses had a big night at the plate. He had 3 hits in 4 trips to the plate and drive in five runs for the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon went 2 -for-4 at the plate with two doubles and had 3 RBI.

The Braves (21-17) take a 3-0 lead in the five-game series with the Shuckers and Mississippi leads Biloxi (19-19) by two games in the Southern League South Division standings.

The Braves and Shuckers renew their rivalry 10:35 Tuesday morning at MGM Park in another Education Day for the students.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.