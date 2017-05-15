Softball Coach Kristi Mitchell has built a winning tradition at Picayune High School

For 22-years Lady Maroon Tide softball coach Kristi Mitchell has proven to be a humble person, who knows her to motivate and build competitive softball teams. She's closing in on 500 career wins.

Coach Mitchell said, "This is where God has me. He placed me here. Grew up here. Family is from here. This is where he wants me. This is where my mission field is."

When I was doing the interview talking about Picayune softball, Coach Mitchell teared-up.

"I'm passionate about Picayune School District and especially Lady Tide softball, "said Mitchell.

Over the past five years, Coach Mitchell, has also been serving as Picayune High School Assistant Principal.

She played high school softball at Picayune High where she graduated in 1990. From there she was a member of the Pearl River Community College and Southern Miss softball teams.

She's made a huge impact in Picayune. A few months ago, the Picayune High School softball field was named in her honor.

"Means a lot but it means more to the players who come through here. "stated Mitchell. "This is about those kids and these kids here. The women they have become. The professionals. They are wives, they are mothers, they're business women, doctors, lawyers. I can't say enough about them and then what they give back to us."

Picayune ace pitcher Megan Dudenhefer said, "She has done so much for this program and she is so dedicated to everyone of us. She's an amazing woman."

