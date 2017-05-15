Vases stolen from Ocean Springs cemetery

Placing flowers on a grave can be a comforting experience and a chance to remember a loved one. But when some came to leave flowers at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, they discovered there was no place for the flowers to go. The vases on their loved one's graves were missing.

"There's nothing easy about visiting a cemetery anyway to pay respects and to remember a loved one," said Jeff O'Keefe Jr. with Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Homes. "Then, if you see that vandalism has occurred, it's just a whole lot of emotion I would imagine."

O'Keefe helps operate the cemetery and he said over the last week the missing vases were discovered. Just a hole was left where the vases were supposed to be.

"We've got close to 20 that have been stolen here recently."

If the vase thieves were hoping to turn a profit, O'Keefe said they're going to be in for a surprise.

"They're made of brass, brass is not a copper, a bronze or a highly valued metal. So I feel like there's a misconception in a re-sale value that people are stealing these are finding."

O'Keefe said police have been notified about the stolen vases. He's also warned scrap yards and antique shops to be on the lookout for them and security measures are being upgraded at the cemetery.

"With dire times with people come dire situations and that's what led to us install the surveillance cameras and things of that nature."

If you know anything about the stolen vases, you're asked to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211.

