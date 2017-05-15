Jimmy Buffett names favorite coast watering holes

Jimmy Buffett performing in front of adoring fans on the Pascagoula beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

Calling all Parrotheads. Jimmy Buffett fans here on the coast can grab a drink at one of the singer's favorite watering holes.

In the new edition of Garden and Gun magazine, which hit newsstands Monday, the Pascagoula native shares his top six bars on the Gulf Coast.

Scranton’s in Pascagoula and Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis made the cut.

Buffett said Scranton’s has been around for as long as he can remember.

“Now there’s a second-story bar with live music and even better views to compliment the oyster po’boys,” Buffett said of Trapani's.

The four other bars on the list are in Florida, Alabama, and Louisiana.

