Teen reported missing in Jackson Co. last seen April 9

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a month.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Donald Lee Russell III was last seen April 9 in Biloxi. He was not reported missing until May 11.

Ezell said Donald is diabetic and insulin dependent. The teen is 5-8 and weighs 150 pounds.

In a response to a Facebook comment, the sheriff's department said investigators are working to find out what took so long for the boy to be reported missing. If you have any information on Donald’s whereabouts, please contact Investigators Philip Pearson at 228-769-3063 or 228-769-3432.

