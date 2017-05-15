Missing Jackson Co. teen now in state custody

A Jackson County teen that had been missing for more than a month is now in state custody.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Donald Lee Russell III turned himself in at the Southaven Police Department on Thursday morning. Police turned the 15-year-old over to the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Ezell said detectives are investigating his disappearance. Donald was last seen April 9 in Biloxi, but he wasn’t reported missing until May 11.

It is unknown how long Donald will remain in state custody.

