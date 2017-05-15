Stolen sign controversy adds heat to Ocean Springs mayor's race

Republican challenger Shea Dobson and incumbent Mayor Connie Moran will square off in the Ocean Springs mayor's race in the June 6 general election. (Photo source: WLOX)

Three weeks away from the general election, the Ocean Springs mayor's race heated up Monday with new developments in the case of the stolen campaign signs.

Last month, Mayor Connie Moran accused supporters of Republican challenger Shea Dobson of stealing about 50 of her campaign signs. Monday, Dobson stood behind a podium at city hall and accused Mayor Moran of lying about when she filed a police report about the stolen signs. He said her comments on social media and to the press were inconsistent.

"On Monday, April 24, she informed local media that the police are investigating. On Wednesday, April 26, I filled out a records request to see the police report in question. After seeing my request, on April 27 Connie Moran then filed a police report regarding the signs," Dobson said.

Mayor Moran did file a police report on April 27. She said she initiated police action as soon as she found out the signs were taken.

"As soon as I discovered they were missing, I contacted the police chief, then I followed up by filing a formal report," Moran said.

Dobson even said Moran intimidated his campaign. The charges underscore what some in Ocean Springs are calling a mayor's race with petty charges and counter charges.

WLOX asked Dobson if this was the act of a desperate candidate trying to gain ground on the incumbent in the closing days of a campaign?

"Well, I think whenever you have an incumbent using political intimidation it matters," Dobson replied. "Not only that, she lied to our residents and the media."

As for the Mayor's views on the campaign sign issue being raised...

"He's just trying to make up fake news," Moran said of Dobson. "I know the strategy is to be as disruptive as possible and distract me from the campaign and my work. But guess what? It's not working."

Mayor Moran said there's still an ongoing police investigation into the stolen signs.

Shea Dobson and Connie Moran will square off in the Ocean Springs mayor's race in the June 6 general election.

