Port Bienville dock could get much needed overhaul

An effort is underway in the direction of recovery in Hancock County almost a dozen years after Hurricane Katrina.

The mouth of Port Bienville needs a bit of a facelift. According to the CEO of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, facelift is an understatement. Bill Cork said the port was devastated by Katrina.

"It really undermined the entire dock structure as well as our bulkheads and the substrate here down at the port. So, we've been able to limp along for the last number of years, and the port has been able to stay somewhat functional, but it's time to completely rebuild," said Cork.

The company that was in place on the dock at the port's entrance relocated to another state after Katrina wiped away its operations. Now, Cork says a $9 million grant could build this property back better than it was.

The money would come from a Katrina community development block grant program. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors looked into the possibilities. Cork said the improvements would be a big deal for the port.

"We're going to tear the whole thing out and rebuild it. We'll have new bulkheads, improved heavy lift capability with new piering, all new concrete ramps off the dock, and improvements to our rail to dock transload facility," said Cork.

According to Cork, this construction would prime the industrial park for more business and more jobs. If the grant is awarded, Cork said the project will take about 16 months to complete.

