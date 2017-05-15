4 mayoral races in Tuesday's primary runoffs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

4 mayoral races in Tuesday's primary runoffs

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Voters in several coast cities will head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoffs.

There are 14 races in seven cities. Four are mayoral runoffs. Those races are in Bay St. Louis, Moss Point, Poplarville, and Diamondhead.

In Diamondhead, the mayoral candidates are incumbent Mayor Tommy Schafer and current Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch. The winner will assume the post, because there is no opposition from democrats in the June 6 general election.

The race for mayor of Poplarville will also be decided Tuesday. Rossie Creel and Byron Wells are the candidates running in that race. The winner faces no opposition in the general election.

In Bay St. Louis, incumbent Les Fillingame will face Mike Favre for the democratic nomination for mayor. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the general election.

The candidates vying for the democratic nomination for mayor of Moss Point are Billy Knight, Sr. and Mario King. The winner will face several candidates in the general election, including Republican John Moseley, Jr. and independents Tim Dubose, Wanda Williams, and incumbent Mayor Billy Broomfield.

