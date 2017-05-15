Josh Vallum sentenced to prison for anti-transgender hate crime - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Josh Vallum sentenced to prison for anti-transgender hate crime

According to Lawrence, Vallum stabbed the 17-year-old several times and delivered the fatal blow with a hammer. (Photo source: WLOX) According to Lawrence, Vallum stabbed the 17-year-old several times and delivered the fatal blow with a hammer. (Photo source: WLOX)
Mercedes Williamson (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Office) Mercedes Williamson (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Office)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.

Vallum’s case is the first federal hate crime tried in the country involving a transgender victim. He admitted to killing the 17-year-old in 2015, the same day her body was found in a wooded area of the Rocky Creek community.

Vallum has already been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to state charges.

Gang member sentenced to life for killing transgender teen

According to prosecutors, Vallum stabbed Williamson several times and delivered the fatal blow with a hammer. The two reportedly had a sexual relationship, which violated the bylaws of Vallum’s gang, the Latin Kings. District Attorney Tony Lawrence said that’s what led to the killing.

