Josh Vallum sentenced to prison for anti-transgender hate crime

Jackson County supervisors confirmed a decision by the Mississippi Development Authority to withdraw federal grant money from VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
As we head once again into the warmer weather, it is worth reminding parents and caregivers to never leave small children in cars. The result can be horrific. They can die of heat stroke. On average a child dies of heat stroke in a vehicle every 9 days. Often in these cases, parents get busy and distracted and just plain forget that the child is in the car.More >>
Voters in several coast cities will head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoffs.More >>
A drug deal gone bad led to a shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital Sunday night, Gautier police said.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
