NOW ON GMM: Sentencing today for man accused of killing transgender teen

A drug deal gone bad led to a shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital Sunday night, Gautier police said.More >>
The Walthall County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing Marion County teen.More >>
It's been a wonderful Mother’s Day for Anna Woodard of Perkinston. But missing are the twins to which she gave birth just days ago.More >>
Ferrion Nicholson,19, just finished up her freshman year at Mississippi State University, but she will spend her summer recovering from a major operation.More >>
With the shrimp season in Mississippi approaching, more shrimp boats are docking in the Biloxi harbor, awaiting the green light to drop their nets in the Sound.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office On Friday, May 12, 2017, at approximately 9:17 P.M., Smith County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence located at 8800 block of Mansion Creek Circle in reference to an Aggravated Robbery. Upon arrival deputies met with four individuals who stated that they had been robbed by a white male suspect who they believed to be armed with a handgun. One of the individuals robbed was Mr. Patrick Mahomes II. As the victims were exiting their ve...More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
