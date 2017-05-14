Mom set to donate kidney to daughter 2 days after Mother's Day

Doctors told her she would have to be placed on a list to receive an organ donation, but that's when Nicholson's maternal instincts kicked in. (Image Source: Nicholson Family)

Ferrion Nicholson, 19, just finished up her freshman year at Mississippi State University, but she will spend her summer recovering from a major operation.

“At first I was feeling like I'm too young to deal with stuff like that, but I feel like God gives you a reason why he pushes you through things,” said Ferrion Nicholson.

Ferrion was diagnosed with Lupus Nephritis in 2013, when she was just 16 years old. Ferrion's mother, Francine Nicholson, remembers those days well.

“She couldn't hardly keep anything down, just very sick, nauseated couldn't eat during Thanksgiving dinner,” said Francine.

As a nurse, she could tell her daughter was very sick. She says they stayed in and out of doctor's offices until they got the diagnosis at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

“As soon as she was diagnosed it was a relief, because we know how we could probably basically deal with it,” said Francine.

But, they also learned that Ferrion's autoimmune disease had attacked her organs causing irreversible damage to her kidneys. Doctors told her she would have to be placed on a list to receive an organ donation, but that's when Francine's maternal instincts kicked in.

“I kept saying to everybody, I gotta get in position. I gotta get in position once I'm in position I believe that God was going to be able to make it so that I could give the kidney to Ferrion,” said Francine

Francine started her weight loss journey, losing a total of 60 pounds. After losing the weight, and undergoing many tests, she was told she could be her daughter's match for a kidney.

“At first when I was first diagnosed I know she was working out but I wasn't sure the complete reason, and then she told me why she was working out and I just really felt grateful that she would be able to do something like that for me to be able to give me another chance at life,” said Ferrion.

Nicholson admits that as the two prepare for major surgery, this Mother's Day is a bit different; but in a good way.

Without the transplant, Ferrion would have had to start dialysis soon. For more information on lupus nephritis, click here.

