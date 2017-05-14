Perkinston woman gives ultimate Mother's Day gift

Anna Woodard of Perkinston, left, poses with Jenny Scanlon of Arkansas. Woodard is the surrogate for Scanlon and her husband, Bryan. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was a wonderful Mother’s Day for Anna Woodard of Perkinston.

But missing are the twins to which she gave birth just days ago.

“There are some moments when I’m at home, and I just had babies. But they’re not here," she said.

A married mother of three, Woodard is a surrogate of twins, who are now with their parents in Arkansas.

“It was difficult because as a mother, I just birthed these children but I’m leaving the hospital without them," said Anna. "But then there’s also, you’re hugging the parents as they’re holding their new babies.”

But, it isn’t a sad goodbye story. A new family has been created for life.

“We love Jenny and Bryan, and I know that they love us too,” Woodard said of parents Jenny and Bryan Scanlon.

Jenny feels the same way.

“I never expected to have a Mother’s Day like this, let alone have two healthy babies and a best friend in the process,” Jenny said. “She’s giving my husband and I a reason to celebrate for not only today, but forever. I mean, I can’t wait until Father’s Day just to be to share that with Bryan.”

All have agreed that the relationship will not end. Woodard is now Auntie Anna.

“That was something I made very clear going into this....I want communication afterward as long as I emotionally can handle it,” Jenny said. “I didn’t this to just be a job. I want it to be a lifetime thing."

But, the journey was not easy. The twins - a boy and a girl - were born premature. The little girl decided to make her appearance in the van as Anna's husband rushed her to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

“I was extremely worried. The entire way to the hospital I was terrified that something was going to happen," Ann recalled.

But, virtually no intervention was needed and the twins are happy and healthy.

Anna says she was motivated to be a surrogate because she knows how painful it can be for a woman to be told she can't have children.

“When my husband and I got married, I was told you’ll never have children. You’ll never be able to have a child because I was told I had PCOS, and that hurt," Anna said.

