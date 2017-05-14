Teens accused in Gautier shooting charged as adults

Gautier police have arrested two teens in relation to a weekend shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

Capt. Casey Baxter said Trevon Grasper, 17, and Kewesi Barial, 16, were arrested Monday and charged with robbery and aggravated assault. Both teens are being charged as adults.

Baxter said the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

The gunshots rang out around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Hwy. 90. Neighbors living near the Isle of Pines Mobile Home park described a hectic scene with police combing the area.

Baxter said the teen victim was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after the shooting. Police recovered drugs that were thrown from the vehicle as it drove down Hwy. 90 and from the scene of the shooting.

The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Baxter said bond was set at $50,000 for Grasper and Barial. Both suspects were booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

