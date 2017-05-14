Police: Teen shot after drug deal gone bad

A drug deal gone bad led to a shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital Sunday night, Gautier police said.

Capt. Casey Baxter said the injured teen was treated at the hospital and released. Police have identified the suspect and expect to make an arrest soon.

The gunshots rang out around 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hwy. 90. Neighbors living near the Isle of Pines Mobile Home park described a hectic scene with police combing the area.

Baxter said the teen victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after the shooting. Police recovered drugs that were thrown from the vehicle as it drove down Hwy. 90.

Investigators believe all those involved are juveniles.

We will continue to follow this story and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.