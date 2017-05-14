Police respond to shooting in Gautier

On what started out as a quiet Mother's Day, law enforcement officials confirm a shooting in Gautier.

Over on the WLOX News Now Facebook page, concerned neighbors describe a hectic scene near the Isle of Pines Mobile Homes Sunday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.

"Sorry for what's going on for them but we need to know what's going on in our neighborhood in Gautier, police with guns drawn searching asking if we have guns or are hiding people....What is going on," wrote one user.

At this time, no fatalities have been confirmed. WLOX News Now is working to learn more, tune in at 10 p.m. for updates.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.