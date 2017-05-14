Shrimpers optimistic for upcoming season in state waters

With the shrimp season in Mississippi approaching, more shrimp boats are docking in the Biloxi harbor, awaiting the green light to drop their nets in the sound.

The Commission on Marine Resources meets next week to discuss recommendations for the 2017 shrimp season in Mississippi waters.

Mirel Nelson on the Lady Vera says he's hoping that past season are not an indicator of what can be expected this year.

"To me it looked like it was going down through the years with all the red tide and stuff, but, who knows," said Nelson.

Nelson has been busy for the past few months improving his boat for this upcoming season. Meanwhile, others in the harbor have taken advantage of open shrimp waters in Louisiana.

The crew of the Cap-T Tom is preparing for another trip into those waters, and say the catch has been good so far.

Nelson says while previous years haven't been great, he's heard good things about off shore numbers and hopes that will translate to more shrimp in state waters. The Louisiana shrimp are also bringing in a decent price at market.

"They said it's pretty nice, the shrimp's big, white shrimp," said Nelson. "I think they're going $4 to $4.50/pound," said Nelson.

He hopes those numbers continue once the state waters open.

