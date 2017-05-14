Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP

Ole Miss pitcher and Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP honors (Courtesy: SEC) Ole Miss pitcher and Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP honors (Courtesy: SEC)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WLOX) -

Pitching an incredible four wins over a four day span, Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee took home SEC Tournament MVP honors, as she led #18 Ole Miss (40-18) to their first conference tournament championship in program history. 

The Harrison Central and Mississippi Gulf Coast product threw four complete games, only allowing one earned run off just five hits in the penultimate 5-1 win over #21 LSU for the tournament championship. 

With the win, the Rebels clinch an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP

    Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:39:19 GMT
    Ole Miss pitcher and Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP honors (Courtesy: SEC)Ole Miss pitcher and Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP honors (Courtesy: SEC)

    Pitching an incredible four wins over a four day span, Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee took home SEC Tournament MVP honors, as she led #18 Ole Miss (40-18) to their first conference tournament championship in program history.  The Harrison Central and Mississippi Gulf Coast product threw four complete games, only allowing one earned run off just five hits in the penultimate 5-1 win over #21 LSU for the tournament championship.  With the win, the Rebels clinch an automatic...

    More >>

    Pitching an incredible four wins over a four day span, Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee took home SEC Tournament MVP honors, as she led #18 Ole Miss (40-18) to their first conference tournament championship in program history.  The Harrison Central and Mississippi Gulf Coast product threw four complete games, only allowing one earned run off just five hits in the penultimate 5-1 win over #21 LSU for the tournament championship.  With the win, the Rebels clinch an automatic...

    More >>

  • Pearl River Central clinches 2017 5A South State Championship

    Pearl River Central clinches 2017 5A South State Championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:37:06 GMT
    Pearl River Central celebrates their 2017 5A South State Championship (Courtesy: WDAM)Pearl River Central celebrates their 2017 5A South State Championship (Courtesy: WDAM)
    Thanks to a 7-4 game three win over Hattiesburg, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils clinch the 2017 5A South State Championship. The Blue Devils face Oxford for all the marbles next week.  In other South State action, Gulfport fell 3-2 to Oak Grove and will now host game three Monday at 7 pm. In the 1A ranks, Resurrection couldn't hang on to a late 5-4 lead, ending their season with a 6-5 loss to Nanih Waiya.  Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. More >>
    Thanks to a 7-4 game three win over Hattiesburg, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils clinch the 2017 5A South State Championship. The Blue Devils face Oxford for all the marbles next week.  In other South State action, Gulfport fell 3-2 to Oak Grove and will now host game three Monday at 7 pm. In the 1A ranks, Resurrection couldn't hang on to a late 5-4 lead, ending their season with a 6-5 loss to Nanih Waiya.  Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. More >>

  • Harrison Central, Picayune both swept in state championship series

    Harrison Central, Picayune both swept in state championship series

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:55:00 GMT
    Harrison Central and Tupelo (Courtesy WLBT Sports)Harrison Central and Tupelo (Courtesy WLBT Sports)
    Facing elimination, neither Harrison Central nor Picayune managed to stay alive in their state championship series, both falling in game two and ending their respective seasons. Harrison Central's streak of three straight 6A state championships is snapped at the hands of Tupelo, who defeated the Red Rebelettes 7-3 to achieve their first state championship in program history. Picayune once again had trouble with Neshoba Central pitcher and Mississippi State commit Aspen Wesley, strug...More >>
    Facing elimination, neither Harrison Central nor Picayune managed to stay alive in their state championship series, both falling in game two and ending their respective seasons. Harrison Central's streak of three straight 6A state championships is snapped at the hands of Tupelo, who defeated the Red Rebelettes 7-3 to achieve their first state championship in program history. Picayune once again had trouble with Neshoba Central pitcher and Mississippi State commit Aspen Wesley, strug...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly