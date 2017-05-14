Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP

Pitching an incredible four wins over a four day span, Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee took home SEC Tournament MVP honors, as she led #18 Ole Miss (40-18) to their first conference tournament championship in program history. The Harrison Central and Mississippi Gulf Coast product threw four complete games, only allowing one earned run off just five hits in the penultimate 5-1 win over #21 LSU for the tournament championship. With the win, the Rebels clinch an automatic...More >>
Unlike their seventh-inning collapse in game one, Pearl River Central built up a huge lead in game two and hung on, defeating Hattiesburg 12-2 and forcing a game three in the 2017 5A South State championship series. Game three set for 7 pm Saturday at Hattiesburg.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers will complete their five-game road series with Jacksonville on Friday. On Saturday the Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.More >>
