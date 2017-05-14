Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee wins SEC Tournament MVP

Pitching an incredible four wins over a four day span, Gulfport native Kaitlin Lee took home SEC Tournament MVP honors, as she led #18 Ole Miss (40-18) to their first conference tournament championship in program history.

The Harrison Central and Mississippi Gulf Coast product threw four complete games, only allowing one earned run off just five hits in the penultimate 5-1 win over #21 LSU for the tournament championship.

With the win, the Rebels clinch an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

