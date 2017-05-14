Double murder victims identified; neighbors shaken

Peterman says her son had trouble sleeping after the tragic night. (Photo source: WLOX)

Lynn Peterman and her three children are having a hard time enjoying Mother's Day after several gunshots rang throughout their neighborhood.

Gunfire, a car crash, and a double homicide made for a frightening night for neighbors at the Reserve Apartments Saturday night. The Harrison County Coroner has identified the victims as 45-year-old Terry Singleton and 40-year-old Fredrick Robinson, both of Biloxi.

"I heard three gunshots and about three seconds later, my dad's car came crashing through our apartment," said Peterman.

Her father was watching the movie Deep Impact during the moment of the crash, but didn't expect to feel the deep impact of his own car ramming into his room.

"All of a sudden, that vehicle over there across the other side of the parking lot....hit the accelerator and he ran up in here and pushed my car all the way up in the building," said Curtis Barnes.

Inside of the car: one person with multiple gunshot wounds.

"I found a bullet going through his jugular vein and one through his cheek," said Barnes. "When I got there, he took one breath and he was dead."

When police arrived to the scene, the found another fatal victim in a nearby apartment where the truck originally came from.

"My kids didn't sleep well last night. My 9 year old cried most of the night last night because of what he saw and what he felt," said Peterman.

The family says despite they outcome, they are thankful.

"They were playing and if they'd been out here when all this started, either one of them could've got shot or they would have been in the way when my car or his truck came across. You can see the whole where the truck kept spinning out over there," said Barnes.

Police have not confirmed if the shootings are related. Both men died from a gunshot wound, autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

