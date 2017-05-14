Crews battle fire on Old Hwy. 49 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crews battle fire on Old Hwy. 49

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Fire crews are currently battling a Sunday afternoon blaze in Harrison County. 

Officials confirm that a trailer ignited in flames on Old Highway 49, south of Saucier-Lizana Road. Flames could be see coming from the home.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured, or how the fire started. 

