Warm and humid conditions on the rise this week.

It was a warm weekend in South Mississippi with temperatures rising into the 80s each day accompanied by slightly humid conditions.

We stayed fairly dry through the weekend with a good amount of sunshine thanks to high pressure that moved in behind the showers we had at the end of last week.

For the work week ahead our high pressure system that brought the dry weather over the weekend will shift further east allowing for southerly winds to pick up, bringing in more moisture and more humid conditions.

While more moisture will be building in, the high pressure system will still be having a strong influence on our weather pattern, allowing for rain chances to stay at nearly zero percent for a majority of the week.

Rain chances don't make a comeback until the end of the week and into the weekend, and even then our rain chances only stay at only 20 percent for a pop-up afternoon shower or two.

As more moisture builds in throughout the week with our southerly winds, our dew points will return to the 70s, making it feel tropical outside.

This will make it feel warmer than what it actually is outside with our "feels like" temperatures possibly being in the 90s at times later this week.

Be sure to drink plenty of water if you work outside during the week ahead and avoid afternoon sunshine as our UV Index will also be very high throughout the next week.

All of South Mississippi is expected to receive below a half an inch of rain over the week ahead so be prepared to turn back on the sprinklers and water the plants throughout this week.

