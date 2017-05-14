Warm and humid conditions on the rise this week.

It was a warm weekend in South Mississippi with temperatures rising into the 80s each day accompanied by slightly humid conditions.More >>
Saturday brought drier weather compared to what we experienced on Friday with a partly cloudy sky overhead.
Rainfall totals have been estimated between one to two inches for much of South Mississippi. A few more scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Friday evening.
High pressure has led to a warm and sunny afternoon in South Mississippi on Tuesday, but it is also helping to bring a few issues in terms of air quality.
The weather this weekend has been gorgeous bringing lower humidity with overnight lows below average and afternoon highs near average with a clear sky overhead.
