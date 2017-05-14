Coast moms feel the love on Mother's Day

Families all over the Coast treated their mother's to a day of love and appreciation in a variety of ways.

Restaurants in downtown Gulfport were packed Saturday afternoon, with lines spilling outside.

"We celebrated Mother's Day today by coming to Rack House in downtown Gulfport, said the McKaig family. "We wanted to support a local business and of course take [mom] out for a phenomenal brunch."

The family agrees that everyday should be Mother's Day for their mom, who beat cancer.

"She's a fighter, she's gone through a lot in her life. She's a survivor in many ways, not just breast cancer, but in many ways and it's definitely something to look up to."

Some mother's had to spend the day working, but don't mind spending the day away from loved ones.

"I am celebrating Mother's Day today by trying to make sure that the mother's of Gulfport have a wonderful experience in our restaurant with a very good meal and a very good time," said Rebecca Dickensauge.

Rebecca works at Corks and Cleaver where her step-son David is the head chef. His birth mother also works here. Rebecca and Jerry say titles mean nothing when it comes to Mother's Day.

"We work it all together. We've got between us, eight kids, 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren," the blended family explained.

Over in Jones Park, dozens of families stayed cool on the splash pad, while Brandi Johnson and her family enjoyed themselves in the shade.

"I'm actually celebrating Mother's Day with my family. They had a picnic for me. I love picnics," Brandi said.

