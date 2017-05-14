Moss Point Democratic mayoral candidates prep for run-off

Moss Point's mayoral candidate ballot is almost finalized for the June 6 general election. The final name on the list will be decided on in Tuesdays democratic primary run off.

Up for the big seat: Billy Knight, Sr. and Mario King. The two are taking different approaches to try to secure votes in the final days before the election.

"We're having a big question and answer session Monday night at Greater First Baptist Church," King said.

WLOX News Now caught up with King and his family spending time at his election headquarters ahead of the big day.

We caught Knight in-between walking the streets of the community for a last minute push.

"I've been busy still knocking on doors still trying to get my message out," Knight said.

Both candidates say they've been working hard to make sure voters are aware of their platforms and to convince the already small electorate to get out and vote.

"We're just out there reminding people that there's another election out there that we need to go vote," Knight said.

King says it's his youth that puts him at an advantage as to why he should win the nomination.

"My novice on life compared to some of the other one's because of age, I think that's a good thing. Especially, I think it allows us to really demonstrate the ability to work hard," King said.

Knight says his experience makes him the better candidate.

"I have the understanding and knowledge of what to do in government. I've done this work before, but more importantly, [they're going to] be included in what's going on," Knight said.

The two have less than 72 hours to convince voters of their strengths in order to snag the nomination. Among budding issues are the city's finances, infrastructure, and overall image.

The winner of the run off will face republican John Moseley Jr, and independents Tim Dubose, Wanda Williams, and current Mayor Billy Broomfield. A number of alderman seats are also heading to run off Tuesday. Alderman At Large position will be decided on that night.

