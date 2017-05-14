Soybeans: Mississippi planting early, US could set record

A warm winter and spring have let Mississippi farmers plant soybeans early, and they expect to exceed last year's planting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 69 percent of the crop had been planted by the end of April. That compares to an average of 38 percent by that date over the past five years.

Mississippi State University Extension Service soybean specialist Trent Irby says that's phenomenal.

He says mid-to-late April plantings get the best yields, because the beans can benefit from summer rains and avoid late-season stresses that include heat and low rainfall.

USDA estimates Mississippi producers will plant 2.25 million acres of soybeans this year, up 10 percent from last year. That won't be a record, but national plantings are expected to set a record.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.