Pearl River Central clinches 2017 5A South State Championship

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLOX) -

Thanks to a 7-4 game three win over Hattiesburg, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils clinch the 2017 5A South State Championship. The Blue Devils face Oxford for all the marbles next week. 

In other South State action, Gulfport fell 3-2 to Oak Grove and will now host game three Monday at 7 pm. In the 1A ranks, Resurrection couldn't hang on to a late 5-4 lead, ending their season with a 6-5 loss to Nanih Waiya. 

