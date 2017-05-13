Pearl River Central clinches 2017 5A South State Championship

Unlike their seventh-inning collapse in game one, Pearl River Central built up a huge lead in game two and hung on, defeating Hattiesburg 12-2 and forcing a game three in the 2017 5A South State championship series. Game three set for 7 pm Saturday at Hattiesburg.More >>
Unlike their seventh-inning collapse in game one, Pearl River Central built up a huge lead in game two and hung on, defeating Hattiesburg 12-2 and forcing a game three in the 2017 5A South State championship series. Game three set for 7 pm Saturday at Hattiesburg.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers will complete their five-game road series with Jacksonville on Friday. On Saturday the Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers will complete their five-game road series with Jacksonville on Friday. On Saturday the Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.More >>
Riding three state championships, Harrison Central will have to rally if they look to win a fourth, dropping game one of the 2017 6A State Championship series 10-6 to Tupelo. Meanwhile, Picayune fell 3-0 in their 5A opener to Neshoba Central, winners of each of the last four 5A state championships.More >>
Riding three state championships, Harrison Central will have to rally if they look to win a fourth, dropping game one of the 2017 6A State Championship series 10-6 to Tupelo. Meanwhile, Picayune fell 3-0 in their 5A opener to Neshoba Central, winners of each of the last four 5A state championships.More >>