Police investigating suspicious death at apartment complex

Gulfport police are on the scene at The Reserve Apartment Complex on Three Rivers Road where they are investigating a suspicious death.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen with the Gulfport Police Department says a call came in around 7:45 p.m. about a man who was found dead in a car.

No further information is available at this time. WLOX News Now is working to learn more about the investigation.

