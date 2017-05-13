Literary Cafe showcases Coast authors and artists

The local chapter of the sorority held its first literary event on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

"I am a Christian first, and an author second, then I'm a mother and a wife, then I'm a woman, and then I'm a member of Delta Sigma Theta," exclaimed author Susan Barnes as she joined four other local writers at Delta Sigma Theta sorority's Literary Cafe.

The national organization has been doing the event for decades, but Saturday was the first one on the Coast. Organizer Nita L. Chase says they've been trying to do it for years.

"There are so many local artists that have so many good works, and we decided that we would try to ensure that the local community knew at least five of them," said Chase.

The local chapter of the sorority held the event under the oaks at the Ohr-O'Keefe museum. Artists, authors, musicians and more used the space to showcase their work.

Author LaTracey Copeland Hughes contributes her success to the support of the sorority.

"We believe in complimenting each other and not competing, so it's an amazing network. It has opened up the doors for not only those who are on the Coast but those who are national," said Copeland Hughes. "So I believe that working together has catapulted not only my career, but those who are also here in attendance."

But, don't let the success of the women fool you. Each of them say they have worked very hard to get to where they are now. They offered advice to young writers who are just starting out.

"I would think first, there has to be an inspiration. It has to be something something you love. It has to be something that you're very passionate about," said author Jemina McCarter Ballard.

"Don't worry about the opinions of others. Don't worry about how grammatically correct it's going to be because that's why we have editors, and to connect with the right people," added Copeland Hughes.

"Write, write, write. Don't let anyone discourage you. Always believe in yourself," said Chase.

