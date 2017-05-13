TruePeopleSearch.com raising concerns

All the site needs to work is a first and last name, and a city. (Photo source: WLOX)

A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.

With just a few key strokes, strangers can easily get their hands on personal information such as addresses, phone numbers - and even the names of relatives.

"It shouldn't be that easy to get access to other people," said one concerned resident.

The site is called TruePeopleSearch.com and all it needs to work is a first and last name, and a city.

It gathers information from public records and social media, and places it all in one spot - where anyone can access it for free.

"Very, very, very concerning, that's not good at all," said another resident.

If the information ends up in the wrong hands, it could pose a threat.

"I've seen movies where people just get access to people's families and stuff. Like, this makes it easier to do that kind of stuff," said another Mississippian.

Although the overall response is that the site is problematic, some say it's to be expected in the digital age.

"It's just the age we live, I'm concerned about it but I'm not worried about it," noted one person.

Residents can request to be removed from the website's database by clicking here.

