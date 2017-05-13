Gorgeous Mother's Day forecast

Saturday brought drier weather compared to what we experienced on Friday with a partly cloudy sky overhead.

As we move into the morning hours on Mother's Day we are expecting clear sky with temperatures in the 60s, making for a nice start to the day with only slightly humid conditions.

The drier conditions are thanks to high pressure that is going to have a strong influence on our weather pattern, not just for tomorrow, but for the next several days as well.

As we move throughout the day on Mother's Day, our temperatures will rise quickly, into the 70s around the breakfast hours and 80s by noon.

Although it will be warm conditions it should still be a nice day to spend outside if you can find a place in the shade or under a fan as there will be a nice breeze throughout the day.

With plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, be sure to pack sunscreen and water if you will be outside for an extended period of time.

The UV Index is set to be very high Sunday during the early afternoon hours.

Have a wonderful Mother's Day and enjoy the warm and sunny weather.

