Presidential historian to address Ole Miss graduates

Pulitzer-prize winning presidential historian Jon Meacham will address graduates Saturday at the University of Mississippi.

Ole Miss plans to present degrees to more than 3,000 graduates Saturday at an outdoor ceremony on campus.

Managing editor and editor of Newsweek magazine for a combined 14 years, Meacham was awarded the prize in 2009 for his biography of Andrew Jackson.

Meacham has also written books about George H.W. Bush, Thomas Jefferson, the relationship between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and how American Founding Fathers related to God. He's currently writing a biography of James and Dolly Madison.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center will hold a separate ceremony May 26 in Jackson for 700 more graduates.

