Mississippi business recalls meat, poultry frozen products

A Mississippi-based business is recalling about 130,000 pounds of meat and poultry frozen entree products due to bacterial contamination.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by the listeria bacteria, can cause fever and muscle aches, often with other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that Valley Innovative Services of Pearl produced and packaged "Traditions" chicken and waffle, turkey ham and waffle and oatmeal with waffle and sausage patty frozen items from May 2016 through this May.

The products subject to recall bear "EST. 18350" on the packaging label. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

