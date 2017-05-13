Flying high in Jackson County

Flying together at different events builds a special bond between the pilots. (Photo source: WLOX)

Flying planes is a hobby that organizers say is easy to pick up. (Photo source: WLOX)

It wasn't exactly an Indy car race, but there were plenty of gentlemen starting their engines.

Model plane enthusiasts from three states spent the day showing off their flying skills and dazzling the spectators who came to watch.

Flipping and diving planes in the air, radio controller in hand, is a hobby for Ashlyn Bagley.

“It's really fun, and it's so cool. The controls are awesome," said Ashlyn.

Pilots say flying the planes and putting them through their paces is therapeutic.

“I use it as a way to relax my mind. It takes all the thoughts out of you head expect what you're doing at that time,” Todd Bennett explained.

Flying together at different events builds a special bond between the pilots, according to Mark Dill.

“A lot of my friends fly over here, both in Mississippi, and over in Alabama and Florida, and we always fly around," Dill said. "Got get together and have a good time."

What's truly amazing about the elaborate planes is the price. They can go as high as $5,000 dollars. But, just about anybody can get into the sport for a relatively modest sum.

“They can start out for as little as $100 dollars to get a whole set-up. There's a big range, a big variety. So don't let the expense deter you,” said event organizer Bob Vigne.

The fly-in was organized by the Koast Air Modeling Society.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.