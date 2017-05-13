Boil water notice lifted for all Saucier Utility customers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Boil water notice lifted for all Saucier Utility customers

SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) -

A boil water notice for customers of the Saucier Utility Authority in Harrison County was lifted at noon Tuesday.

Officials from the utility authority say the notice was announced after a lightning strike late Friday or early Saturday caused an outage in the area.

