Boil water notice lifted for all Saucier Utility customers

Biloxi Police need your help identifying a man they say has been breaking into storage units overnight.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying a man they say has been breaking into storage units overnight.More >>
A boil water notice for customers of the Saucier Utility Authority in Harrison County was lifted at noon Tuesday.More >>
A boil water notice for customers of the Saucier Utility Authority in Harrison County was lifted at noon Tuesday.More >>
On Keesler Air Force Base, it was once called the McBride Library. When Air Force cutbacks forced the library to close, a new plan of action was put into place to save the building and repurpose it.More >>
On Keesler Air Force Base, it was once called the McBride Library. When Air Force cutbacks forced the library to close, a new plan of action was put into place to save the building and repurpose it.More >>
A former nurse at the George County Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of an inmate Tuesday.More >>
A former nurse at the George County Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of an inmate Tuesday.More >>
Voters in several coast cities will head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoffs.More >>
Voters in several coast cities will head back to the polls Tuesday for primary runoffs.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>