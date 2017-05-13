Boil water notice in effect for all Saucier Utility customers

A boil water notice is in place for all customers of the Saucier Utility Authority in Harrison County.

Officials from the utility authority say a lightning strike late Friday or early Saturday was the cause of an outage in the area. Anyone with water from the Saucier Utility Authority is asked to boil your water before drinking it.

There is not an estimate at this time as to when it will be repaired. We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

