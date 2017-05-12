Harrison Central, Picayune both swept in state championship series

Facing elimination, neither Harrison Central nor Picayune managed to stay alive in their state championship series, both falling in game two and ending their respective seasons.

Harrison Central's streak of three straight 6A state championships is snapped at the hands of Tupelo, who defeated the Red Rebelettes 7-3 to achieve their first state championship in program history.

Picayune once again had trouble with Neshoba Central pitcher and Mississippi State commit Aspen Wesley, struggling to muster offense in their 6-2 loss. With their victory, Neshoba Central clinches their fifth straight 5A state championship.

