Pearl River Central avoids elimination, forces South State game three with 12-2 win

CARRIERE, MS (WLOX) -

Unlike their seventh-inning collapse in game one, Pearl River Central built up a huge lead in game two and hung on, defeating Hattiesburg 12-2 and forcing a game three in the 2017 5A South State championship series. Game three set for 7 pm Saturday at Hattiesburg. 

