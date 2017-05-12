Rep. Palazzo talks issues on Capitol Hill

Rep. Steven Palazzo sat down with WLOX Friday to talk about some of the hot button issues in Washington.

While some question President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, Palazzo defended it.

"He's basically politicized the FBI," Palazzo said. "The Republicans think he mishandled the scandal with Hillary Clinton's server. The Democrats are upset with how he injected the conversation in the last election, so I think Comey himself has lost the faith and confidence in the American people and he had to be removed."

With a changing of the guard the top of the FBI, Palazzo doesn't think it will impact the Russian investigation. He also believes much of the talk about possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia is politically motivated

"Probably the same people who are using this Russian collusion story are the same one's who are wanting me to do town halls," Palazzo said. "I don't see it, there's been no evidence presented, and this is not going to effect the investigation at all."

Speaking of the town halls, Palazzo saYS even though he hasn't attended recent town halls he's been invited to, he'd be glad to sit down and talk with anyone who wants to make an appointment.

"If you're really serious about the issues facing Mississippi and American, then let's come in and talk about it," he said.

Palazzo cast one of the 217 votes to help the health care bill pass the House. Now, he's putting pressure on the Senate to keep the bill moving forward.

"The Senate needs to quit grand standing," Palazzo said. "For six years the American people have said, the House won on repeal and replace Obamacare, the Senate won on repeal and replace Obamacare and President Trump won on repealing and replacing Obamacare. We don't have a lot of time for this to actually take place."

Almost four months into President Donald Trump's time in the White House, Palazzo gives the President an "A" despite the controversies.

"Trump has never had a honeymoon. Every time you see there's an attack from the left, there's an attack from Democrats, because again I would like to see everybody work with the President."

You can see the complete interview with Congressman Palazzo this Sunday morning at 8:30 on WLOX News This Week.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.