Rep. Palazzo talks issues on Capitol Hill

Rep. Steven Palazzo sat down with WLOX on Friday to talk about some of the hot button issues in Washington.More >>
Rep. Steven Palazzo sat down with WLOX on Friday to talk about some of the hot button issues in Washington.More >>
After educating young minds for more than three decades, Yvonne Williams is retiring.More >>
After educating young minds for more than three decades, Yvonne Williams is retiring.More >>
National Women Build Week celebrated a decade of service on May 12.More >>
National Women Build Week celebrated a decade of service on May 12.More >>
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on track to spend $2.6 billion on flowers for Mother's Day.More >>
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on track to spend $2.6 billion on flowers for Mother's Day.More >>
Less than 30 votes separated incumbent mayor Tommy Schafer and current Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch in this month's Diamondhead mayoral race.More >>
Less than 30 votes separated incumbent mayor Tommy Schafer and current Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch in this month's Diamondhead mayoral race.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>