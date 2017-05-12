Longtime coast educator retires after 35 years

After educating young minds for more than three decades, Yvonne Williams is retiring.

To honor her ability to touch so many lives, Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach held a surprise retirement party Friday. The school's preschool teacher and program director says the celebration meant everything to her.

"I am probably one of the most fortunate people in this area. I have been given, and I said this to the board, I have been given the freedom to do the things that we have deemed in the best interests of the children," said Williams.

Williams dedicated 35 years to early childhood education. That career has been built on her philosophy of "educating the whole child."

"Ms. Williams has been a mentor to me from the beginning. My children now go to this school. They've come up through preschool with her. And has formed them into the perfect little children that I want them to be," said David Taylor, who is a school alumni.

Jessica Moore said she's grateful her grandmother is being recognized for her work.

"She's just so unique and so raw in personality and characteristic. And she's true to herself, and that's what makes her a great teacher," Moore explained.

Prior to teaching Williams was a registered dietician. She switched careers to become a teacher and spend more time with family, but she had no idea how many lives she would change for the better.

"She has been the basis of this school. Every kid, every parent, who starts out here comes in sees what this school is about, sees what Ms. Williams brings to it and they fall in love with her and eventually the school," Taylor said.

The connection Williams made with students is something she says means a lot.

