Florists see floral frenzy for Mother's Day

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on track to spend $2.6 billion on flowers for Mother's Day.

The big question for florists in South Mississippi: How does that spending stack up on the Coast?

"Valentine's and Mother's Day, those are the two biggest days we have," explains Cardinal Flowers delivery driver Willie Rosemon, who drove non-stop all day Friday. "You have a few days to deliver Mother's Day. For Valentine's you just have one day, so that makes Mother's Day much better."

Florist William Brewer says Cardinal has had more than 500 weekend orders. He has a method to making the perfect bouquet.

"I start out with my grasses, then I put the main flowers in so it looks like it's a garden bouquet," explains Brewer.

Popular flowers like garden roses can cost up to $12 a stem.

Floral arrangement teacher Dr. Jim Delprince says bouquets on Mother's Day are just as unique as the moms themselves

"Often times for Mother's Day the floral choices are romantic and [garden-like] and that's one of the attributes of southern floral design and southern style," said Delprince. "But by the same token, it really depends on the personality of the mother and what she likes."

Flowers are the number one purchase by Americans on Mother's Day, followed by taking mom to brunch, and gift cards.

