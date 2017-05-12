Volunteers celebrate 10th National Women Build Week

National Women Build Week celebrated a decade of service on May 12.

Volunteers with the Bay St. Louis Habitat for Humanity are building a structure that will soon turn into something much more.

"It's important that we get out and volunteer in the community," said board member, Aissa Wiggins.

Volunteers are building a shed that will eventually be auctioned off to help those who protect the nation's freedom.

"I think it's a great experience for our ladies to come out and enjoy themselves for the day and learn how to swing a hammer and how to do a little bit of building here and there," said program manager, Angela Eastin.

Organizers were pleased with the number of volunteers who showed up to lend a helping hand to the project. And, they're expecting even more.

"I think we have 16 volunteers scheduled, but over the course of the last three days, we've have about 52," said Eastin.

Lowes, one of the premier sponsors of the annual build, donated project supplies.

