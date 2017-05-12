Broken guard rail causes multi-car crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Broken guard rail causes multi-car crash

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi State Highway Patrol says a broken guard rail was the cause of a multi-vehicle accident in Pearl River County Friday evening. 

A piece of the rail extended onto part of the road on the I-59 bridge, causing at least five cars to crash sometime after 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and there was no major impact on traffic. 

