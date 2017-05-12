FL woman suing Beauvoir over alleged camel attack

Beauvoir’s camel, Sir Camelot, is at the center of a lawsuit filed this week in Harrison County Circuit Court. The defendant in the case is the United Sons of Confederate Veterans.

According to court documents, a Florida woman is seeking damages following an alleged attack in October 2015. The lawsuit claims Sir Camelot attacked Sylvia June Abbott, causing serious injuries to her back and wrist.

The suit alleges Beauvoir negligently kept the camel on the premises knowing it had behaved dangerously in the past. The lawsuit does not go into detail about supposed previous incidents or the alleged attack on Abbott.

Abbott is seeking damages for physical pain and mental anguish, medical expenses, property damage, loss of enjoyment of life, and destruction of earning capacity.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.