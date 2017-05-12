FL woman suing Beauvoir over alleged camel attack - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

FL woman suing Beauvoir over alleged camel attack

Sir Camelot (Photo source: WLOX) Sir Camelot (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Beauvoir’s camel, Sir Camelot, is at the center of a lawsuit filed this week in Harrison County Circuit Court. The defendant in the case is the United Sons of Confederate Veterans.

According to court documents, a Florida woman is seeking damages following an alleged attack in October 2015. The lawsuit claims Sir Camelot attacked Sylvia June Abbott, causing serious injuries to her back and wrist.

The suit alleges Beauvoir negligently kept the camel on the premises knowing it had behaved dangerously in the past. The lawsuit does not go into detail about supposed previous incidents or the alleged attack on Abbott.

Abbott is seeking damages for physical pain and mental anguish, medical expenses, property damage, loss of enjoyment of life, and destruction of earning capacity.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Broken guard rail causes multi-car crash

    Broken guard rail causes multi-car crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:28:33 GMT

    The Mississippi State Highway Patrol says a broken guard rail was the cause of a multi-vehicle accident in Pearl River County Friday evening.

    More >>

    The Mississippi State Highway Patrol says a broken guard rail was the cause of a multi-vehicle accident in Pearl River County Friday evening.

    More >>

  • Mayoral candidates hope for good turnout in runoff election

    Mayoral candidates hope for good turnout in runoff election

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:05:09 GMT

    Less than 30 votes separated incumbent mayor Tommy Schafer and current Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch in this month's Diamondhead mayoral race. 

    More >>

    Less than 30 votes separated incumbent mayor Tommy Schafer and current Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch in this month's Diamondhead mayoral race. 

    More >>

  • FL woman suing Beauvoir over alleged camel attack

    FL woman suing Beauvoir over alleged camel attack

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:35:59 GMT
    Sir Camelot (Photo source: WLOX)Sir Camelot (Photo source: WLOX)

    Beauvoir’s camel, Sir Camelot, is at the center of a lawsuit filed this week in Harrison County Circuit Court. The defendant in the case is the United Sons of Confederate Veterans.

    More >>

    Beauvoir’s camel, Sir Camelot, is at the center of a lawsuit filed this week in Harrison County Circuit Court. The defendant in the case is the United Sons of Confederate Veterans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly