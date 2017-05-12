Contractor says East Biloxi will be paved by Aug. 31

The contractor in charge of a major infrastructure project in East Biloxi now says streets east of Lee St. should be paved by the end of August, nearly two months later than previously promised. (Photo source: City of Biloxi)

Oscar Renda, the contractor in charge of the major infrastructure project in East Biloxi, announced Friday that streets east of Lee Street should be paved by the end of August. Project Superintendent John Cowart previously projected that area to be paved by June 1.

By the end of summer, the new sewer system is expected to be in place for the entire 2.2-mile length of Division Street, where paving is already in place from Oak Street to Penny Street.

Graham, Iroquois and Thelma streets should be paved in the next month, and drainage lines on Nichols Drive also should be in place by the end of June.

At the west end of the project, drainage on several streets off Porter Avenue, including Cherokee, Columbus and Balboa, and Circle Park, should be completed by the end of summer.

Cowart gave the monthly update in a video posted Friday to the city's YouTube channel, which you can watch here: https://youtu.be/pPNVO0BtcUA

The infrastructure project began in 2014 and is contracted to be complete by June 24, 2018, but both Cowart and city officials have admitted crews will likely not meet that deadline.



