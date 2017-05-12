Contractor says East Biloxi will be paved by Aug. 31

The Mississippi State Highway Patrol says a broken guard rail was the cause of a multi-vehicle accident in Pearl River County Friday evening.More >>
Less than 30 votes separated incumbent mayor Tommy Schafer and current Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch in this month's Diamondhead mayoral race.More >>
Beauvoir’s camel, Sir Camelot, is at the center of a lawsuit filed this week in Harrison County Circuit Court. The defendant in the case is the United Sons of Confederate Veterans.More >>
The contractor in charge of a major infrastructure project in East Biloxi now says streets east of Lee St. should be paved by the end of August, nearly two months later than previously promised.More >>
You may be surprised to know that a simulated hurricane has hit Gulfport, and recovery efforts are underway. It’s all part of an exercise to prepare the Naval Construction Battalion Center for the real thing.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
