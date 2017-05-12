Mayoral candidates hope for good turnout in runoff election

Less than 30 votes separated incumbent mayor Tommy Schafer and current Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch in Diamondhead mayoral race.

Since the polls closed, both candidates have turned their focus to getting residents out to vote for a second time.

"The runoffs are notoriously low turnouts so it's a matter of trying to get your people out to vote for you," said Knobloch.

"I'm feeling very positive. I'm feeling good," Schafer said, "I've spoken with a lot of people, and more importantly I've listened to what they want and what they have to say and that's emboldened me very much."

Knobloch, a former educator, says running for mayor wasn't something he had originally planned to do when Diamondhead became a city. Meanwhile, Schafer meanwhile believes he's proven his leadership speaks for itself.

When asked about the main issues facing voters, both point to drainage concerns for current and future residents of the city.

"The biggest issue is storm water management with regard to new development. That's going to be a challenge for us. We have identified ways to manage our storm water, and it's not by slicking up drainage. It's by retaining and detaining the water up hill and slowing the flow," said Schafer. "That could put us in a position to build for the next 30 to 50 years."

"We need, in my opinion, a four-year plan for roads and drainage. It's estimated that we have $8-10 million of drainage issues here, and you may not see it when your just driving around but it's behind everybody's house," Knobloch said.

The runoff election for Diamondhead mayor will take place Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.