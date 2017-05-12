D'Iberville High School celebrates graduates with pep rally

This scholarship signing graduation pr-party brought out the fun in everyone. (Photo source: WLOX)

The department will be using D'Iberville High's celebration as a statewide example of celebrating academic success. (Photo source: WLOX)

Kameron Morgan is among the top five scholarship earners in D'Iberville High School's class of 2017 (Photo source: WLOX)

Soon-to-be graduates were treated to a rock star reception Friday morning in D'Iberville. With the speakers bumping and the energy hitting the rafters, dozens of seniors were welcomed into D'Iberville High's gym to screams and applause from a crowd of family and friends.

"It was not what I expected. It was better. This is a production," said Randal Williams while watching his friend's great-grandson get recognized.

This scholarship signing graduation pr-party brought out the fun in everyone, including a dancing troupe of faculty and staff. The seniors being honored got to watch from the stands last year as the high school celebrated academic scholarships for the first time.

"They went back to the classrooms, and they said, ‘I'm going to be out there. I'm going to be on the floor. I'm going to be the one that's going to be honored in the top five,’" said Principal Cheryl Broadus.

The top five are the students going to college with the most scholarship money. These students had to be offered at least $200,000 and accept at least $100,000 to be considered for a top five spot.

"It's really great to be recognized for all the hard work we put in for school," said Carley Williams.

"I hope it encourages everyone to earn even more next year," said Kameron Morgan.

Williams and Morgan earned spots in the coveted top five. Morgan remembers watching the seniors last year parade around the gym to celebrate their accomplishments.

"It actually inspired me to even earn more scholarship money. It's kind of like a challenge every year," Morgan said.

He hopes this class of graduates will inspire even more students for next year.

The state Department of Education was on campus documenting the celebration. The department will be using D'Iberville High's celebration as a statewide example of celebrating academic success.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.