TX women accused of trafficking 13 pounds of cocaine through MS

Two brothers have filed a $5.6 million federal lawsuit alleging Bay St. Louis police officers used excessive force, "choking, beating, punching" while arresting the men and taking them for medical attention.More >>
Two brothers have filed a $5.6 million federal lawsuit alleging Bay St. Louis police officers used excessive force, "choking, beating, punching" while arresting the men and taking them for medical attention.More >>
Rainfall totals have been estimated between one to two inches for much of South Mississippi. A few more scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Friday evening.More >>
Rainfall totals have been estimated between one to two inches for much of South Mississippi. A few more scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Friday evening.More >>
Two Texas women are facing drug charges after law enforcement intercepted a vehicle carrying more than 13 pounds of cocaine through Jackson County.More >>
Two Texas women are facing drug charges after law enforcement intercepted a vehicle carrying more than 13 pounds of cocaine through Jackson County.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers will complete their five-game road series with Jacksonville on Friday. On Saturday the Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers will complete their five-game road series with Jacksonville on Friday. On Saturday the Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park.More >>
The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL has canceled a tornado warning for part of Stone County. The warning was canceled just after noon.More >>
The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL has canceled a tornado warning for part of Stone County. The warning was canceled just after noon.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>