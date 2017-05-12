TX women accused of trafficking 13 pounds of cocaine through MS

Two Texas women are facing drug charges after law enforcement intercepted a vehicle carrying more than 13 pounds of cocaine through Jackson County.

FBI official Brett Carr said officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team stopped the vehicle Wednesday morning after observing the driver operating carelessly on I-10 near Hwy. 57.

Carr said Yohanna Ruiz-Guerra, 37, and Evelyn Juarez, 19, gave consent to search the vehicle, and officers found one kilogram of cocaine inside. Agents with the FBI and other agencies found more cocaine hidden in the vehicle during a thorough search.

Ruiz-Guerra and Juarez are charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. They are being held without bond until a preliminary hearing set for May 17.

