Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra assigned to the Biloxi Shuckers for rehab

Fans of the Biloxi Shuckers will get an opportunity to watch a Major League pitcher, Junior Guerra of the Milwaukee Brewers, throw for the Shuckers on Monday.

The Brewers opening day starter will start Monday night's game against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 at MGM Park. He was Milwaukee's starting pitcher on Opening Day against the Colorado Rockies. He suffered a right calf injury and was forced to leave the game after three innings.

Over the past five weeks, Guerra has pitched against his Brewer teammates in simulated game situations, but has yet to pitch in a game. After tossing a 60-pitch simulated game on Wednesday, he felt good. Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Guerra will make at least two starts on his rehab assignment and will be limited to 75 pitches Monday night against the Mississippi Braves.

Guerra was the Brewers Most Valuable Player of the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America in 2016. He posted a 9-3 record with a 2.81 ERA in 20 starting assignments last season.

The Shuckers take aim on their first series sweep of the 2017 season 6:05 tonight in Jacksonville. Aaron Wilkerson will be on the mound for Biloxi.

The Shuckers open the five-game home series with the Braves 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.