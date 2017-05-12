Stone Co. tornado warning canceled

The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL has canceled a tornado warning for part of Stone County. The warning was canceled just after noon.

Report of trees down in McHenry, MS (Stone County) via Stone County EMA. #mswx — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) May 12, 2017

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for the area. According to NWS, there are reports of trees down in the McHenry community.

