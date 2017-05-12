Stone Co. tornado warning canceled - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Stone Co. tornado warning canceled

(Photo source: Twitter/NWS Mobile) (Photo source: Twitter/NWS Mobile)
STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL has canceled a tornado warning for part of Stone County. The warning was canceled just after noon.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for the area. According to NWS, there are reports of trees down in the McHenry community.

