Strong storms arrive in South Mississippi

Storm timeline for Friday shows three separate rounds of active weather. One in the morning, one around midday, and one in the evening.

An isolated severe storm or two possible in the WLOX area on Friday, capable of strong wind gusts.

Severe weather and storm damage is not expected to be a major issue on Friday. South Mississippi at a level one to two risk for severe weather which is on the lower end of the risk scale.

Heading into the middle of the day and storms are moving across the Gulf Coast region. A severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 4 pm for the entire WLOX area.

The main threat with Friday's severe thunderstorm watch will be strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.

There have been no reports of storm damage in South Mississippi. But, an isolated strong to severe storm or two will be possible through Friday afternoon. South Mississippi is at a level one to two risk for severe weather which is on the lower end of the risk scale.

Click here to view the Friday timeline for storms.

On-and-off showers began on Friday morning for parts of South Mississippi. Then, a storm line will move in through the middle of the day. Then, a final round of scattered storms will arrive on Friday evening.

"When a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, it means that severe storms are possible," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "If you're under the watch, it's important to have a plan ready in case a severe storm finds you. Once a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, then it's time to put that plan into action and get to safety."

The forecast calls for up to about an inch of rainfall by the end of Friday when all the rain showers begin to wrap up.

Cloud cover and a few light rain sprinkles may linger into early Saturday. However, skies should gradually clear on Saturday leading to a sunny Mother's Day Sunday.

High pressure will bring us back to a fair weather pattern for next week. This means a nice stretch of days with little to no rain heading into the middle of next week.

"Be sure to follow the WLOX Weather Team as we track storms moving through today," Williams said. "It's a good idea to download or update our WLOX Weather App. That way you can stay on top of the weather even when you're on the go."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.