Over an inch of rainfall from Friday's storms

Rainfall totals have been estimated between one to two inches for much of South Mississippi. A few more scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Friday evening.More >>
High pressure has led to a warm and sunny afternoon in South Mississippi on Tuesday, but it is also helping to bring a few issues in terms of air quality.More >>
The weather this weekend has been gorgeous bringing lower humidity with overnight lows below average and afternoon highs near average with a clear sky overhead.More >>
Record-cold temperatures were reported for parts of the WLOX area of South Mississippi on Friday morning.More >>
A low pressure system developing in the Plains will head toward the Gulf Coast region tonight, bringing disruptive and possibly destructive weather.More >>
