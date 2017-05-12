Over an inch of rainfall from Friday's storms

Over an inch of rainfall so far Friday afternoon. A little more rain possible Friday evening.

Storm timeline for Friday shows three separate rounds of active weather. One in the morning, one around midday, and one in the evening.

Storm damage was reported in Stone County on Friday morning. Trees were downed in McHenry, according to the National Weather Service.

This afternoon, storms rolled across the Gulf Coast region. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 4 pm, but has since been canceled for the entire WLOX area.

The main threat with Friday's severe thunderstorm watch was strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals have been estimated between one to two inches for much of South Mississippi.

On-and-off showers began on Friday morning for parts of South Mississippi. Then, a storm line moved in during the middle of the day. Then, a final round of scattered storms will arrive on Friday evening.

Click here to view the Friday timeline for storms.

"We made it through the main line of midday storms," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. But, a few more scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Friday evening from around 6 pm to midnight as the cold front finally arrives."

"Since we had some big storms move through in the middle of the day, that knocked a lot of the energy out of the atmosphere," Williams continued. "So, the final evening round of storms may be a little more hit-or-miss."

The forecast calls for up to about one to two inches of rainfall for most locations by the end of Friday when all the rain showers begin to wrap up. Locally higher rain totals up to three inches are possible.

Cloud cover and a few light rain sprinkles may linger into early Saturday. However, skies should gradually clear on Saturday leading to a sunny Mother's Day Sunday.

High pressure will bring us back to a fair weather pattern for next week. This means a nice stretch of days with little to no rain heading into the middle of next week.

"Be sure to follow the WLOX Weather Team as we track storms moving through today," said Williams. "It's a good idea to download or update our WLOX Weather App. That way you can stay on top of the weather even when you're on the go."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.